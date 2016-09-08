Toronto Argonauts and Purolator tackle hunger together

Courtney Reistetter —

As part of the 14th season of the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program, Purolator and the Toronto Argonauts are teaming up to host a food drive during the Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats game at BMO Field on Sept. 11, 2016. All proceeds from the food drive will support Daily Bread Food Bank.

Food drive

On game day, Purolator is asking Argonauts fans to help tackle hunger in Toronto and surrounding areas by bringing a non-perishable food item or cash donation to the Purolator and food bank volunteers stationed at all stadium gates. In return, fans will have the opportunity to take their photo with the Grey Cup at The Shipyard tailgate. In 2015, Toronto fans donated 10,246 pounds of food for local families through the PTH program.

Fan Twitter contest

Also on game day, fans can enter to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Toronto home game by following Purolator on Twitter @PurolatorInc and tweeting their photo with the Grey Cup using #TackleHunger.

Details

What: Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Day Food Drive at the Toronto Argonauts game in support of Daily Bread Food Bank.

When: Sept. 11, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. to the end of the first quarter (game starts at 4:30 p.m.).

Where: BMO Field – food collection to take place at all gates. The Grey Cup will be at The Shipyard tailgate for photos with fans.

Who: Argonauts fans, Purolator employees and Daily Bread Food Bank volunteers.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank is the largest provider of food relief in the GTA, and distributes millions of pounds of healthy food out to almost 200 food programs across Toronto. Daily Bread feeds almost 100,000 people every year through homeless shelters, women’s shelters, drop in programs, food banks and community food centres. Daily Bread Food Bank also focuses on fighting hunger by fighting the root cause of hunger – poverty.

About Purolator Tackle Hunger® Hunger is an important issue that affects Canadians across the country. According to Food Bank Canada’s 2015 HungerCount report, more than 852,000 Canadians – more than one-third of them children – visit food banks every month. As part of its commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, Purolator Inc. works closely with its employees, partners, agents, customers and food banks across Canada to collect donations and help raise awareness about the issue of hunger in Canada. Since its inception in 2003, the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program has helped deliver the equivalent of more than nine million pounds of food to food banks across Canada.

About the Toronto Argonauts Football Club

In 2016 the Toronto Argonauts Football Club is moving back to Exhibition Place for their Inaugural Season at BMO Field. The Argos and BMO Field are also honoured to be hosting the 104th Grey Cup at BMO Field on November 27, 2016.