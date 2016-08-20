The City of Toronto Historic Sites events to Sept. 7

The City of Toronto Historic Sites

Events to September 7

The City of Toronto Historic Sites present several events in the summer that provide enriching entertainment for all ages while connecting visitors to Toronto’s rich history. Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

COLBORNE LODGE South end of High Park on Colborne Lodge Drive

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Limited free parking clodge@toronto.ca 416-392-6916

Thursday Evenings at the Lodge

5 to 7:30 p.m.

In High Park on a Thursday evening? Why not drop in and join us at the Lodge? Discover how the Howard’s fulfilled their ideal of a romantic villa in 1837– building their country retreat from City life. Step through the French doors and enjoy the view as the Howard’s did. Their lifelong love of the park ensured its preservation as a retreat for us all.

Thursdays – June through September. Pay what you can

The Brain Project presented by Telus

Continues until August 31, 2016

Colborne Lodge is proud to participate in this fundraising project for the Baycrest Foundation and to stimulate discussion and awareness of aging and brain health. It will shine a light on age-related dementia, such as Alzheimer’s and the need for more research into how we can maintain optimal cognitive well-being at any age. Colborne Lodge will host a brain sculpture created by an artist working in the medium of their choice.

FORT YORK NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 250 Fort York Blvd.

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $7.96, Seniors/Youth $4.87, Children $3.76 (plus tax)

Children 5 years and under are free. Paid Parking off Strachan Ave. or Garrison Road

Off Fleet Street fortyork@toronto.ca 416-392-6907

Summer at Fort York

Daily throughout August

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thrill to the booming of the cannon, the firing of muskets, the vibrant colours of the uniformed guard and the lively music of fife and drum. These are the sights and sounds of Fort York this summer. Visitors will enjoy hourly demonstrations of military music, drill, musketry and artillery performed by students representing the Canadian Fencible Regiment that was garrisoned at the fort at the end of the War of 1812. Highlights include musket and cannon firings, and the music of the Fort York Drums (a fife & drum corps).

Program varies daily. Call for specific details. Regular admission.

GIBSON HOUSE MUSEUM 5172 Yonge Street, at Park Home Avenue

Limited free parking on site; nearby paid underground and street level parking.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

gibsonhouse@toronto.ca 416-395-7432

Tea and Tour Sundays

1 to 4:30 p.m.

There’s a seat for you at the harvest table in the historic kitchen on Sunday afternoons throughout the year. Relax and have a chat over tea and homemade cookies. Enjoy a tour of the lovely, 1850s farmhouse. Included with regular admission.

MACKENZIE HOUSE 82 Bond Street

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children: $2.65 (plus tax)

Children (4 and under): Free. machouse@toronto.ca 416-392-6915

Ordinary Weather: An Exhibition of Contemporary Photography by Nathan Cyprus

To Sept. 22: Noon to 5 pm.

There is a sense of wonder in our surroundings that seems to only truly manifest itself when we become tourists in an unfamiliar landscape. In Ordinary Weather, emerging photographer Nathan Cyprus questions this lack of wonder in our everyday surroundings. Setting out to explore Toronto by bicycle, he finds a city in transition and discovers the awareness which he sought, but is so often ignored, is in actuality ever available.

Regular admission applies.

The Brain Project

Continuing to the end of August

Mackenzie House is proud to participate in this fundraising project for the Baycrest Foundation and to stimulate discussion and awareness of aging and brain health. It will shine a light on age-related dementia, such as Alzheimer’s and the need for more research into how we can maintain optimal cognitive well-being at any age. Mackenzie House will host a brain sculpture created by an artist working in the medium of their choice.

Kids’ Crafts

Saturdays & Sundays, 12 to 4:30 p.m.

Bring the family to visit the last home of Toronto’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, then enjoy some kid time doing an historically-based activity. Regular admission applies.

Play the Park

Wednesday, September 7, 12 to 1 p.m.

Bring your lunch to Mackenzie House and enjoy live, outdoor music provided by the Downtown Yonge BIA. FREE

THE MARKET GALLERY 2nd Floor, South St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front Street East

Paid parking in the area. 416-392-7604. marketgallery@toronto.ca

When the Beatles Rocked Toronto

An exhibit about metropolitan life & music in the mid-60s

Continues until November 12

Tuesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Mondays

It was 50 years ago this summer that the Beatles played Toronto for the last time. Inspired by this anniversary, the exhibit looks back at our city during the early sixties. A graphic timeline, Yesterday, introduces visitors to an era when Toronto the Good became Toronto à Go Go. Three Toronto-inspired “rooms” from the early-to-mid 1960s focus on three overlapping themes. Explore How We Lived through a re-created ’60s suburban rec room. Discover Where We Played through a map of the Yonge Street and Yorkville music venues. Lastly, see photos, news coverage, films and memorabilia from When the Beatles Rocked Toronto.

Tickets on sale now! Available online and at the door.

Adults $10; Children, Youth (18 yrs. and under) and Seniors $5

Visit www.toronto.ca/beatles50

MONTGOMERY’S INN 4709 Dundas Street West at Islington Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Closed Mondays & Holidays.

Tearoom Hours: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Free parking montinn@toronto.ca 416-394-8113

Tea Time at the Inn

Sundays, 1 – 4 p.m.

Special weekly tea in our community room. Choice of sweet or savoury plate, with a seasonal feature. $7.00 plus HST. No reservation required.

Montgomery’s Inn Farmers Market

Every Wednesday from, 2 to 6 pm.

Buy direct form local farmers and food artisans. Organic fruit and vegetables, cheese, bread and prepared foods as well as ethically raised meat, honey and more! Free.

Thirsty Thursday Tavern Night

Thursday, August 25, 7 to 10 p.m.

The last Thursday of every month is Thirsty Thursday Tavern night at the Inn. Hoist a glass of beer or wine in our restored 1847 barroom! Enjoy Irish stew, fresh baked bread and live traditional music. Admission is pay-what-you-can! Cash bar; $5.00 for a bowl of stew, while supplies last.

Fret Not Ukulele Night

Thursday, September 1, 6 to 9 p.m.

Our monthly ukulele gathering with Doctor of Music Chris Wilson. Come, sing, laugh and make music. Bring your uke, but if you’re just testing the waters and don’t yet own one, let us know and we’ll loan you one for the night. Free chord workshop is at 6 – 7 with the regular session from 7 – 9 p.m. $15.00. Call Sue for more details at 416-394-8120

SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM 1007 Brimley Road, just north of Lawrence in Thomson Memorial Park

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12 to 8 p.m

Regular admission is pay-what-you-can. shm@toronto.ca 416-338-8807

August Family Weekends

Great family friendly activities with something new and exciting each weekend to do, taste and create!! Admission is Pay What You Can.

“Get Creative” Summer Evenings!

Get creative this summer at Scarborough Museum! Join in for some after-dinner fun, sure to excite and delight the whole family! Admission is Pay What You Can. Check out what’s happening:

Tuesdays – Get Your Tune On music night

Wednesdays – Get Your Game On game night

Thursdays- Get Moving dance night

Fridays – Get Relaxing cottage in the City night

Saturdays – Get Funky art night

Sundays – Get Your Salsa On Salsa night

SPADINA MUSEUM 285 Spadina Road

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday and Holiday Mondays, 12 to 5 p.m

Regular admission: Adults $7.96, Seniors/Youth (13-18 yrs.) $5.75, Children (6-12 yrs.) $4.87 (plus tax), Children (5 and under) Free. Paid parking next door at Casa Loma

416-392-6910 spadina@toronto.ca

Yoga on the Grounds at Spadina

Sunday, August 28, 3 p.m.

This class will be led by certified yoga instructor Diane Grundy, who has been practicing yoga and studying yoga philosophy for over 5 years. Diane is a Yoga Alliance Certified (200 hours) instructor, who will be leading the class through a gentle/ beginner level of hatha yoga. Although the class will be at the beginner level, all levels are welcome. It is suggested that participants please bring a mat, towel, and water, and that they arrive at least 10 minutes before the class begins.

Classes are limited to 12 participants, and pre-registration is required, by calling Spadina Museum, at 416-392-6910. Admission for the class is pay-what-you-wish, and monies will be donated to the museum. In case of inclement weather, the class will be held in a sheltered area.



TODMORDEN MILLS HERITAGE SITE

Bottom of Pottery Road, East of Bayview Avenue, West of Broadview Avenue

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday,10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday,12 to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children 6 to12 $2.65 (plus tax)

Children 5 and under free. Parking available on site todmorden@toronto.ca

416-396-2819

Summer Thursday Evenings

Every Thursday in August, 4:30 to 7:30pm. We’re open late on summer Thursdays – drop in and unwind! Take a stroll in the Wildflower Preserve, check out the latest art show in the Papermill Gallery, try a retro board game, or explore your artistic side with colouring for all ages. Free admission. (Please note: Tours of our historic houses are not offered after 4:30pm.)

In the Papermill Gallery:



September 7 to 18

Broken Ground: Ceramics and Painting by Alison Brannen, Jill Ingram and Sylvia Winninger