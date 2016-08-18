Still time before September to help design Moss Park

Summer isn’t over yet, and there are still so many different ways you can get involved and share your ideas about Moss Park’s future before the More Moss Park public consultation concludes on September 30! The Draw Your Moss Park design competition for kids closes this Monday, August 22. If you’re under 18, you can submit a painting, drawing or digital image of your dream park, skating arena or community centre, along with a 100-word description to win prizes including Raptors and Toronto FC tickets, prize packs, books, bikes, and a chance to meet Toronto Mayor John Tory! Submit your design idea here: www.moremosspark.ca/contest The Family & Youth Back to School Bash is on Saturday, August 27 at John Innes Community Centre, from 12:30p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Join the More Moss Park team in celebrating the end of summer! Kick off the new school year right with free back to school supplies, food, music and swimming. For more details, contact Shava at smclean@the519.org Also on Saturday, August 27, come out and get your portrait done in the Moss Park Portrait Project, located at the south end of Moss Park, Queen St. East, west of Sherbourne St. From7 a.m. – midnight, eight artists will create portraits (paintings, drawings, photographs, any media) of the people who live, work, and play in and near by Moss Park. For more details, contact Curran at cstikuts@the519.org On August 31, come on out to the gym at John Innes Community Centre for a pick-up game at our Youth Basketball event. Stay tuned to www.moremosspark.ca/events for more details. The Online Survey also closes on August 31. Share what you think should be included in a new plan for the Moss Park Arena, John Innes Community Centre and the surrounding park space through the brief survey. It only takes 15 minutes or so to complete. Take the survey here: www.moremosspark.ca/survey The September Community Roundtable meeting is being held on Wednesday, September 14from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the John Innes Community Centre. Join us that evening to hear what we’ve learned from the public consultation and what’s next for the proposed redevelopment of Moss Park. This is the final public meeting before the feasibility study is submitted to City Council. We hope you’ll consider attending; you can pre-register here: www.moremosspark.ca/events We hope to see you around the neighbourhood!

-The More Moss Park Consultation Team