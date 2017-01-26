Sex drugs seized in Toronto by Health Canada

Issue

Health Canada is advising Canadians that it has seized unauthorized health products being sold at

24 Hour Adult Mart on Yonge St., Toronto, ON (units 540, 538 and 536).

Three of the seized products are “poppers” (Rush, Ram and The Original Jungle Juice Platinum) labelled to contain alkyl nitrites. These can be dangerous if inhaled or ingested. The other seized products are promoted for sexual enhancement and labelled to contain drugs that may pose serious health risks (DHEA, pregnenolone, and yohimbe/yohimbine).

Who is affected

Consumers who have bought or used any of these products.

Affected products

Product Name Labelled ingredient Rush Alkyl nitrite Ram Alkyl nitrite The Original Jungle Juice Platinum Isobutyl nitrite 7K Yohimbe Extenze Male Supplement DHEA, pregnenolone, and yohimbine Gun Oil High Caliber Performance DHEA and yohimbine Herbal Viva Yohimbe Herbal Vivid Yohimbe LipsTenZen Yohimbe Max Desire Yohimbe Max Stamina Yohimbe Passion Classic Yohimbe Red Lips Premium 1 capsule Yohimbe Rock On DHEA Rodeo Fantasy Yohimbe Wet XXX Yohimbe

What consumers should do

Stop using these products. Consult with your health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit DIN, DIN-HM or NPN. You can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑866‑234‑2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.

Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑800‑267‑9675, or complete an online complaint form.

Background

“Poppers” is a slang term for products that contain alkyl nitrites. Despite being labelled for use as leather cleaners, room odourizers or liquid incense, these products are inhaled or ingested by consumers for recreational purposes. Products containing alkyl nitrites may pose serious risks, including death, depending on the amount used, how frequently they are used and how long they are used for, as well as the person’s health and the other medications they may be taking. Since it is difficult to control how much is inhaled, people can accidentally overdose. Swallowing these products can lead to serious medical complications and may be fatal. People with certain medical conditions (including recent head trauma, bleeding into the head, glaucoma, or heart disease) and those taking certain medications (particularly drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction, and other drugs such as high blood pressure medications, certain migraine drugs, and high doses of aspirin) or illicit drugs are at particular risk.

Health Canada maintains a list of retail locations across Canada that have been found to be selling “poppers.” Canadians can monitor the list for updates in their area.

DHEA is a controlled drug that can cause higher than normal levels of female and male hormones in the body and could increase the risk of prostate, breast, ovarian, and other hormone-sensitive cancers. Potential side effects include serious cardiovascular disease, as well as changes in fertility and sperm production. DHEA should be avoided by individuals with a history of abnormal heart rhythms, blood clotting disorders, liver disease and those who are pregnant or breast-feeding.

Pregnenolone is a prescription drug that can cause higher than normal levels of female and male hormones in the body and could increase the risk of prostate, breast, ovarian, and other hormone-sensitive cancers. Pregnenolone should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast-feeding, and should be avoided by individuals who suffer from epileptic seizures or who are taking anti-seizure medications.

Yohimbine is a prescription drug and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. The use of drugs containing yohimbine (either as yohimbine hydrochloride or yohimbe bark extract) may result in serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease. Side effects associated with yohimbine include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders. It should not be used by children, or pregnant or nursing women.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada seized the products from the retail location. Should additional retailers or distributors be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians.

For more information

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls using social media tools.

To learn more about natural health products and other self-care products, visit Canada.ca/selfcare-products.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada