Sadie Buck with The Hey He Yays Jan 21

Saturday, January 21, 6:30 pm Sadie Buck

Auditorium at OCAD University, 100 McCaul Street

Toronto

PWYC (or included in FAC conference registration- See below.)

Wachay and Happy New Year!

Following the sold out Kwe Performance Series event in November 2016,

Native Women in the Arts (NWIA) is pleased to announce the second

event in this series: Sadie Buck with The Hey He Yays

Join us Saturday, as NWIA partners with the Feminist Art Conference

(FAC) to present an amazing performance from traditional and

contemporary Haudenosaunee singer, Sadie Buck, along with special

guests artists, The Hey He Yays.

Facebook event: http://bit.ly/2i0ZbY7

Free Workshop

Friday, January 20, 2 – 4 pm

Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto, 191 Gerrard St E,

Toronto

As a special pre-show event, on January 20, Sadie will present a free

workshop at Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto, with

discussions about traditional and modern Haudenosaunee life.

For more info: events@nwia.ca

The Kwe Performance Series presents performances and workshops by

artists from diverse nations and communities. The events take place in

Toronto and in varying on-reserve and under-serviced communities

throughout Ontario.

Sadie Buck was born into a long line of traditional singers and

dancers. She has taken her traditional training ideology and

transposed that to her contemporary life as an artist, performer,

facilitator, director, author, trainer, researcher and consultant.

Sadie is also the lead singer of the Six Nations Women Singers, one of

the most influential female Native singing groups in North America.

They have recorded with Robbie Robertson and performed at the US

Presidential inauguration in 1997. Representing the Onkwehonwe people,

she is from the Seneca nation of Six Nations of the Grand River

Territory and Tonawanda Seneca.

Sadie is an International teacher,

currently as a part-time instructor at the University of Western

Ontario and sessional instructor at McMaster University. Previously,

she has taught at Harvard University, Hamilton College, University of

Toronto, and for the National Aboriginal and Islanders Skills

Development Corporation, Honoured for her significant contributions to

Ontario’s folk music community, Sadie was the recipient of the Estelle

Klein Award in 2015.

About Feminist Art Conference: This year is the Feminist Art

Conference’s 4th conference to be held at OCADU from January 9 – 21,

2017. This includes a two-week multi-disciplinary exhibition in the

Great Hall at OCADU and satellite exhibitions at York University and

University of Toronto.