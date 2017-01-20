Rosedale Heights school partners with playwright

Rosedale Heights School of the Arts partnership with award-winning playwright to present immersive theatre performance—A three-year commissioned writing journey that comprised focus groups, staged readings and workshops culminates in a series of performances at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts (RHSA).

In 2014, after struggling to find scripts for large ensemble casts, the school’s drama department staff reached out to award-winning playwright and RHSA alumna Rosamund Small to work together on a project that would allow students a close-up look at the writing process, the evolution of a play, and an opportunity to explore themes important to young people.

The result is Maven, an immersive theatre experience that addresses issues of concern to students. Immersive theatre differs from a traditional staging in a traditional space and puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Immersive elements of Maven include actors speaking directly to the audience, moving room to room in the school–which serves as the set–and having multiple plotlines. Rosamund Small is a graduate of RHSA. Her 2014 play Vitals won Dora Awards for Outstanding Production and Outstanding New Play. She is a member of the 2016-2018 Soulpepper Academy. Media are asked to contact the school (see information below) in advance of performance time to accommodate attendance and arrange for interviews.

Thursday, January 26

Time: 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Location: 711 Bloor St East (Bloor and Bayview)

Contact: Barrie Sketchley, Principal or Tamsin Kelsey, Assistant Curriculum Leader

416-393-1580