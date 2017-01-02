Jewish community giant Mrs. Rose Wolfe

Upon learning of the death of Mrs. Rose Wolfe z”l, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), issued the following statement:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Rose Wolfe, of blessed memory. A member of the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada, she was a great Canadian committed to social justice, education, and philanthropy. Mrs. Wolfe was a giant in the Jewish community. Through her years of service at Jewish Family and Child and the Canadian Jewish Congress, Wolfe was a tireless champion for the vulnerable and those in need.

“Her decades of leadership at the University of Toronto, where she contributed in many ways including as Chancellor and through the establishment of the Chancellor Rose and Ray Wolfe Chair in Holocaust Studies, have left a rich and indelible legacy. Rose Wolfe’s life of commitment and dedication to Tikkun Olam, ‘repairing the world’, serves as a powerful source of inspiration.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Mrs. Wolfe’s family during this difficult time and hope they take some comfort in the knowledge that she was a great Canadian and a beloved member of the Jewish community.”

– # –

— Martin Sampson The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA)