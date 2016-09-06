Rock against the TPP – TransPacific Partnership scam

Sujata Dey —

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is an unfair, undemocratic deal that will encourage corporate lawsuits, make prescription drugs more expensive, and put thousands of jobs at risks.

You and I have been working for four years now to stop it – and we’ve pulled out all the stops: met with decision-makers, jammed consultations with citizen comments, joined forces with fair trade activists from around the world, and even put up a couple of attention-catching jumbotrons.

But still, too many people are still sitting on the sidelines, because they just don’t know how dangerous the TPP is. It’s simple: pro-TPP forces need to keep those people on the sidelines to ram the deal through. If we can get those people off the sidelines, then we will win.

Just days before Parliament resumes sitting, I invite you to attend a huge demonstration to show just how much support there is for ditching the TPP – a concert and teach-in will show our government that our rapidly growing movement will be impossible to sideline.

So I need you and your friends to show up ready to learn, to rock, and to get louder than ever!

Event Details

What: Rock against the TPP concert

When: Friday, September 16, 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Opera House, 735 Queen St E, Toronto (map)

The lineup so far:

legendary Pittsburgh-based punk band Anti-Flag

Bronx-based hip-hop duo Rebel Diaz

tour staples Evan Greer and Taina Asili

local activists and musicians Test Their Logik, New Tradition, Mineta, and DJ Dynamic

And many more! We’ll announce new artists on Facebook as they are added.

You can also join us the next day at the TPP teach-in:

What: TPP teach-in

When: Saturday, September 17, 12:00 p.m.

Where: United Steelworkers Hall, 25 Cecil St, Toronto (map)

Lunch and childcare will be provided. We’ll be joined by some of the artists from the concert, and learn more about how we can each fight back against the TPP – followed by a postering activity in International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland’s home riding.

You won’t want to miss it!



