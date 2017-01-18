More Queen’s Quay West construction

Queens Quay West – Bay to York Streets Stormwater management.

Work has begun to decommission and regrade four catch basins along Queens Quay West between Bay and York Streets. This work will ensure that stormwater collected along the

Martin Goodman Trail will drain properly. Work began Jan.18 and will be completed by end of January.

Cyclists using the Martin Goodman Trail between will be directed to merge with the oncoming lane between Bay and York Streets, and should yield to oncoming bike traffic when doing so.MORE INFO Please contact

