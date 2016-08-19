OMB hears 411 Church application and objections

The Ontario Municipal Board on Aug.22 heard Church/Wood Residences’ zoning by-law amendment for a 45-storey mixed-use condo building at 411 Church, at the south-east corner of Church and Wood. It’s on a half-acre site that’s currently a parking lot. The building would have 7-storeys on its base, tipped by a tower with 583 condos .

The planning report says: “The north and south faces of the building are lined with balconies while the east and west faces are devoid of any balcony expression. The balconies have a saw-tooth profile that alternates from floor to floor creating a honeycomb pattern on the north and south faces. Due to the shifting planes of the balcony faces, the dividers are sloped as they connect between two levels and help complete the architectural expression.”

Previous News Brief about 411 Church:

OMB to hear 411 Church objections Aug. 22

The Ontario Municipal Board hearing for the development at 411 Church Street takes place Monday August 22, 2016 at 10:00 am at 655 Bay St, 16th floor Toronto, ON M5G 2K4. Case. PL160145.

Why should you attend?

This is a hearing on a development application that aims for 12 floors more than the height guidelines and 19% above the floor area planned for this site. This will set an unwelcome precedent for development and shadow on the school playground, the open space that is vital to the character of the Village described in the Church Village Precinct Plan

At the community consultations in December and February, numerous voices were raised in opposition by school parents and occupants of surrounding buildings. These voices need to be heard at the OMB. To be heard you must appear in person and register as a participant. Please make the effort to demonstrate to the OMB that the community cares about responsible development and is committed to the precinct plan.

Who are the parties:

Developer: Lifetime CentreCourt Developments purchased the surface parking lot at 411 Church in 2015, Before purchasing, they were advised by City Planning and the Councillor that the planning envelope for the site is 15-25 stories. In August 2015, the developer submitted an application for 45 stories with 2-story retail on Church and Wood Street. In December 2015 a community consultation filled to capacity with local residents and school parents was highly critical of the size and shadow on Church St Jr. Public School while a contingent of participants who lived elsewhere lauded the developers efforts. In February 2016 another community consultation was held that considered the developer’s revised plans for a 37-story building with a 19% increase in the floor plate above the 750 sq m guideline. Another capacity crowd of locals in attendance was again highly critical despite another contingent of favourable outsiders. The developer appealed to the OMB two days after the meeting

The City of Toronto: The city issued its The city issued its rejection report on the application in June 2016.

Toronto District School Board: Through the efforts of newly elected Trustee Chris Moise, the TDSB will appear as a party and issued this Through the efforts of newly elected Trustee Chris Moise, the TDSB will appear as a party and issued this impact statement

Thanks for your interest in your community. See you Monday, hopefully.

