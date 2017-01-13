Local woman dies after car hits her in crosswalk

Norma Diane Daltrey was born London England July 22, 1936, died in St. Michael’s Hospital Jan. 10, 2017 after being struck in a crosswalk by a car.

Norma Daltrey lived in Old York Tower on The Esplanade for close to 20 years. She is survived by one niece and her family in London, England and a nephew and his family in Australia.

Norma was well known in St. Lawrence Neighbourhood and she was frequently seen walking her 8-year-old pal Casey, a cockapoo dog.

Norma was an avid Blue Jays fan.

Norma spent exactly one week in St. Michael’s Hospital from Tuesday to Tuesday after been hit by a car while crossing Sherbourne and The Esplanade with Casey.

Friends visited her in the hospital where she barely regained consciousness but they were encouraged by hospital staff to speak to her. Sometimes she repeated a word they had just said. She died of a heart attack in the night.

Casey ran away at the time of the accident but was later found. He is being cared for by Maria, one of the cleaners in Old York Tower. She and her family have looked after Casey for Norma in the past and they have him now.

They love Casey and they’re going to keep him.

— PLT