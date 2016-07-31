Letter: Mystery corner at Jarvis and Shuter

I have been looking for what stood at the northwest corner of Jarvis and Shuter for a while now. I have heard it was a bar, flophouse, rooming house—a three-storey building of some sort. But can’t find anything. I work at the location now and have asked if anyone knows but to no avail as most people here are relatively new.

I have lived in the areas for about 40 years and can’t remember but was asked by an elderly man some three years ago. He has since passed away but I gave my word I would find out before he passed.

Can you help? I would be grateful

—Jess Hiles