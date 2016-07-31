Letter: Mystery corner at Jarvis and Shuter

I have been looking for what stood at the northwest corner of Jarvis and Shuter for a while now. I have heard it was a bar, flophouse, rooming house—a three-storey building of some sort. But can’t find anything. I work at the location now and have asked if anyone knows but to no avail as most people here are relatively new.
I have lived in the areas for about 40 years and can’t remember but was asked by an elderly man some three years ago. He has since passed away but I gave my word I would find out before he passed.
Can you help? I would be grateful
—Jess Hiles
Hi Jess,
I’ve gone through all the books I have at home and couldn’t find anything recent that at one time stood on the NW corner of Jarvis and Shuter. However 200 years ago the great Jarvis family estate Hazel Burn once stood there but it was torn down in the mid 19th century.
If you haven’t already you should visit the Toronto Archives on Spadina Road just north of Dupont Street http://www.toronto.ca/archives/digitised_photos_list.htm. They have an extensive listing of homes, streets and buildings in the Toronto area plus thousands of pictures.
Also the Baldwin Room on the 5th floor of the Reference Library on Yonge Street just north of Bloor is another great place to search for local history stuff. They have thousands of historical pictures and maps on hand that anyone can look through and also can be viewed and ordered online http://digitalcollections.torontopubliclibrary.ca/webDC/index.jsp.
Plus the last time I was there the Baldwin Room had all the old telephone books as well,
I hope this helps and good luck with your search.
Cheers,
Bruce
Bruce Bell
Toronto Historian and Tour Guide of St Lawrence Market
Associate Editor-The Bulletin Newspaper
http://www.brucebelltours.ca