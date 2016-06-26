Letter: Lost your shine

I’ve been receiving your newspaper publication for a long while now, and have always loved the simple fact that it was printed on nice paper.  It felt nice, read nice, and was something I kinda kept around for a bit.

I realized lately though that the paper is that cheap stuff now and it just doesn’t seem to appeal as much.  I thought I’d mention that I really miss the glossy paper with hope you’ll bring it back.

That shine may have been small, but made a huge difference for me.

Cheers.

–Brian

  1. Bulletin Staff
    June 26, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    Thanks for reading! We miss the shine, too. The City of Toronto requires publications that are distributed in racks on public property to be printed on stock with a certain percentage of recycled materials. We have not yet found a replacement glossy stock that meets that requirement while being economically viable for us. It’s a priority, though. Thanks again for noticing.

