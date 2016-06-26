Letter: Lost your shine

I’ve been receiving your newspaper publication for a long while now, and have always loved the simple fact that it was printed on nice paper. It felt nice, read nice, and was something I kinda kept around for a bit.
I realized lately though that the paper is that cheap stuff now and it just doesn’t seem to appeal as much. I thought I’d mention that I really miss the glossy paper with hope you’ll bring it back.
That shine may have been small, but made a huge difference for me.
Cheers.
–Brian
Thanks for reading! We miss the shine, too. The City of Toronto requires publications that are distributed in racks on public property to be printed on stock with a certain percentage of recycled materials. We have not yet found a replacement glossy stock that meets that requirement while being economically viable for us. It’s a priority, though. Thanks again for noticing.