Letter: Lost your shine

I’ve been receiving your newspaper publication for a long while now, and have always loved the simple fact that it was printed on nice paper. It felt nice, read nice, and was something I kinda kept around for a bit.

I realized lately though that the paper is that cheap stuff now and it just doesn’t seem to appeal as much. I thought I’d mention that I really miss the glossy paper with hope you’ll bring it back.

That shine may have been small, but made a huge difference for me.

Cheers.

–Brian