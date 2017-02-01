Women’s legal advocacy guide

The Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF) is pleased to share this Advocacy Guide by the Feminist Killjoy Collective. This guide can be used to channel our collective dismay, grief and anger over events in recent days into something tangible and constructive. Please share it with your network and encourage your contacts to share it.

If you are Muslim, if you are a refugee, if you are a newcomer, if you are a fellow human being, we at LEAF offer you our support and solidarity during these very challenging times.

We must never be complacent in the face of hatred. We must hold our own political representatives and our fellow community members to account. We must come together to defend justice and democracy, and we must not give up.

In solidarity,

LEAF