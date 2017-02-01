Women’s legal advocacy guide
February 1, 2017
The Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF) is pleased to share this Advocacy Guide by the Feminist Killjoy Collective. This guide can be used to channel our collective dismay, grief and anger over events in recent days into something tangible and constructive. Please share it with your network and encourage your contacts to share it.
If you are Muslim, if you are a refugee, if you are a newcomer, if you are a fellow human being, we at LEAF offer you our support and solidarity during these very challenging times.
We must never be complacent in the face of hatred. We must hold our own political representatives and our fellow community members to account. We must come together to defend justice and democracy, and we must not give up.
In solidarity,
LEAF
About Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF)
Since April 17, 1985, when equality rights were enshrined in sections 15 and 28 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, LEAF has worked toward equality for women and girls. LEAF intervenes in key cases to ensure that when courts interpret equality rights, there will be a systemic improvement in women’s lives. For more information about LEAF, visit leaf.ca.
