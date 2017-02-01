Keurig & Anheuser-Busch join in home-brewing

As we age and technology advances, we as Canadians are always looking for the next best thing to make our everyday life that much easier. In 2004, Keurig invented the single serve coffee brewer that could brew your favourite cup of coffee in less than 30 seconds. Making it convenient, fresh and fast. Since its release, the Keurig machine has revolutionized the Canadian coffee industry. Today approximately 60% of all Canadian homes own a single server brewer. A figure not that surprising considering Canada is the third largest coffee consumer in the world.

Now Keurig has partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev to manufacture a new brewer to brew Beer. A brewery that produces some of the most popular brands of beer including: Corona, Budweiser and Stella Artois. Both companies have announced they are working together on a dispenser that will produce beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers right from your home. Keurig will be building on the technology and system innovations from their discontinued Keurig Kold soda machine, whereas Anheuser-Busch will bring their brewing and packaging expertise to the forefront.

Retailers are patiently waiting to see when this new product will arrive in Canada. One Canadian retailer, Daily Cup (www.DailyCup.ca), has recently posted a survey on their Facebook page (Facebook.com/dailycup.ca) asking Canadians: Would you buy a Keurig brewer that makes beer?. As Canadians enjoy a pint of beer, we can only hope that something emerges from this new partnership between Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev. In the meantime, we can all still enjoy our daily cup of Joe through our at-home Keurig brewer, as we wait.