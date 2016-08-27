Join Team Murray at Sept. 11 AIDS Walk

It’s time to get your walking shoes on and join Team Glen Murray on Sept. 11th for the annual AIDS Walk Toronto. When you are registering, feel free to donate and receive a tax receipt for the amount you donated (minimum for tax receipt is over $10). Team MPP Glen Murray will meet at the front of the steps at 519 Church Street, after the Opening Ceremonies, which begin at 11:30 Barbara Hall Park. The Walk begins at 12PM.

A brunch will also be held the day of the Walk at O’Grady’s from 9 to 11 a.m. The brunch will cost $20 with $5 going to the AIDS Committee of Toronto with each brunch sold.

If you want to join Team Murray for the annual AIDS Walk, be sure to click here.

If you are unable to walk, you can still sponsor Glen Murray by clicking here. Donations $10 or over will automatically receive an electronic tax receipt. We hope to see you there and supporting this wonderful cause.

Courtesy of MPP Glen Murray’s E-Newsletter.