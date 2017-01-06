Developer seeks your input for 552 Church St.

Per a recent newsletter from councillor Wong-Tam’s office, developer ONE Properties is seeking input for 552 Church St.’s redevelopment project.
has acquired the lands at the northwest corner of Church St. and Wellesley. The developer plans to submit an application for a new mixed-use development on the site.
As reported in the newsletter, “After preliminary meetings with planning staff, Councillor Wong-Tam and representatives of the Church-Wellesley Neighbourhood Association, ONE Properties has agreed to engage in a more extensive consultative process and will be hosting three pre-application visioning sessions in early 2017.”
Wong-Tam also shared the developer’s message to community members on her web site: “We believe that the planning and development of the site comes with a special community responsibility. We believe that it is important to create a vision for a new development that physically fits within and addresses the community’s sense of self along Church Street and Wellesley Street. We seek your help. “
Pre-application consultations (with refreshments!) have been scheduled as follows:
Community Consultation 1: Existing Conditions Analysis and Ideas
Date: Thursday, January 12, 2017
Time: 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Location: Currie Hall – 105 Maitland Street (Accessible venue)
Location: Currie Hall – 105 Maitland Street (Accessible venue)
Community Consultation 2: Urban Design Principles, Ideas and Concepts
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017
Time: 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Location: Currie Hall – 105 Maitland Street (Accessible venue)
Time: 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Location: Currie Hall – 105 Maitland Street (Accessible venue)
Community Consultation 3: Concepts and Feedback
Date: Thursday, March 23, 2017
Time: 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Location: Currie Hall – 105 Maitland Street (Accessible venue)
Time: 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Location: Currie Hall – 105 Maitland Street (Accessible venue)
For more information or to provide input in advance of the consultation meetings, contact Mat Scolozzi, Director of Development, Multi-Family, ONE Properties, at mscolozzi@oneproperties.com or 647-256-1029.