Developer seeks your input for 552 Church St.

Per a recent newsletter from councillor Wong-Tam’s office, developer ONE Properties is seeking input for 552 Church St.’s redevelopment project.

has acquired the lands at the northwest corner of Church St. and Wellesley. The developer plans to submit an application for a new mixed-use development on the site.

As reported in the newsletter, “After preliminary meetings with planning staff, Councillor Wong-Tam and representatives of the Church-Wellesley Neighbourhood Association, ONE Properties has agreed to engage in a more extensive consultative process and will be hosting three pre-application visioning sessions in early 2017.”