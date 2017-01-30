CIJA statement on US immigration-refugee debate

Since Jan. 27, there has been intense debate about new U.S. policy on immigration and refugees. In response, David J. Cape, Chair of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), issued the following statement: immigration debate

“Every state has a clear obligation to ensure the security of its citizens. However, as central as that imperative may be, it is essential that it be informed by the twin imperative of demonstrating compassion for the most vulnerable, including refugees fleeing persecution, terror and war.immigration debate

“Protection of human life is at the very core of Jewish tradition. Indeed, this concept is considered of such great import that it supersedes virtually all other considerations. The Jewish community in Canada has demonstrated this by welcoming and privately sponsoring many refugee families fleeing the conflict in Syria. In that regard, we note with appreciation Prime Minister Trudeau’s principled statement, which was reinforced by both opposition parties, leaving no doubt about the Canadian consensus on this issue.”immigration debate

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA.

— Martin Sampson