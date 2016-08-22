How to increase your chances of winning at Powerball

Money makes the world go round, the proverb is relevant in the present times as well. Every person on the earth is looking to earn more and more money. The more one gets, the more one wants. There is no limit to our desires and as most 9-5 daily jobs suck, people always look for alternative ways to earn money, big money.

There is nothing wrong in that. Who wouldn’t want their hands full of easy money! And one of the easiest ways to do so happens to be winning a lottery. All that you need to do is to buy lottery tickets regularly. If you are lucky enough, you can hit the jackpot with practically no effort. Thousands of dollars added to your bank account in the blink of an eye and you can see all your dreams coming true.

The growing interest in Powerball

Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries of the present times, and there is a solid reason for that. The amount that a jackpot winner can receive is mammoth, and naturally, Canadians as well as other nations are attracted to the game. Although a jackpot of up to $1.5 billion may seem appealing, some people get scared by the infinitesimally small odds of winning (1 in 292.201.338 for the top prize). Even after buying tickets repeatedly, people have failed to win significant amounts, leave alone the lottery. Most people get frustrated too soon and consider it their hard luck that they didn’t win, giving up on the idea of playing altogether.

Improving the chances of winning

Although luck plays a major role in winning any lottery, yet like every other game, you can increase your winning chances if you can plan your game thoroughly in a well-organized manner. So, if you are amongst those who have repeatedly bought tickets for Powerball, yet have failed to win that alluring jackpot, then here are some strategies or tips that you should follow. Though they do not guarantee winning, yet they sure do improve your winning chances.

First of all, make sure that you buy tickets regularly. Buying tickets only now and then, significantly affects your winning chances. From this point of view, theLotter is the best solution

Since Powerball requires you to choose five different numbers, ensure that your choices are good. Though people have the option to choose from any of the 69 numbers offered in the game, yet it has been seen that people have a general tendency to choose numbers between 1-31 corresponding to their birth dates, marriage dates, the birth date of the first child and what not! The problem here is that by doing so, they are lowering their chances of winning by nearly a half as the numbers from 32-69 are left out. If you want to win, you have to stop doing this. Spread your choice of 5 numbers over the entire range to have better chances of winning.

Instead of deciding your numbers, you can let the computer work its magic too. History tells that quick pick numbers have won more than numbers with a personal significance.

Statistics reveal that numbers like 16, 22, 26 and 41 have been better winning percentages when selected by the computer. So, if the machine chooses one or more of these for you, you may be the lucky guy next time.

Buying more than one ticket may seem to be a good choice for improving the odds of winning, but for Powerball, this fact isn’t totally true. While the odds do get multiplied by the number of tickets that you buy, yet the resultant probability of winning still remains very, very small, even if you buy a 100 tickets. So, it would be wise that you do not buy more than 10 tickets. This will improve your chances, yet will not burn a hole in your pocket.

It is best if you stick to five specific numbers while playing Powerball. This will offer you the chance to eliminate other number sets gradually as the game progresses.

Although it will not boost your odds of winning, it’s worth considering to play with a multiplier. If added on your ticket, the Power Play option

With the use of these strategies, you can increase your winning chances at Powerball significantly. However, you must always keep in mind that the odds of winning in Powerball is quite small and you mustn’t take any ridiculous step like buying lots of tickets, because if you do not win, the loss will be substantial. Be patient and let lady luck bestow you with the best!