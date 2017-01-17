Hester How Early Learning Centre Kindergarten Open House Jan. 20

Kindergarten open house Jan. 20 at Hester How

Hester How is holding a kindergarten open house Jan. 20.

Hester How Early Learning Centre, located in Toronto City Hall, is a non-profit early learning centre providing a kindergarten program in a play-based learning environment, including small group activities that will prepare children academically and socially for grade 1.

Why choose Hester How?

  • Established in 1980
  • 1:10 educator to student ratio
  • Before and After care as part of a seamless day
  • Open every day of the year, except statutory holidays
  • Extra weekly qualified teacher-led music classes
  • Weekly library visits, including book borrowing
  • Winter ice skating in Nathan Philip’s Square
  • Healthy hot lunch and two snacks served daily, including organic milk and organic fresh fruit
  • Special guests/visitors and extracurricular activities
  • Field trips to Centre Island and local events
  • Curriculum calendars emailed monthly
  • Parent involvement welcome
  • Program enrolment priority for younger siblings, aged 3 months to 3 years

To reserve your space at our Open House on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., please r.s.v.p. to info@hesterhowelc.com.

Download: Hester How Kindergarten Open House Flyer

