Kindergarten open house Jan. 20 at Hester How

Why choose Hester How?
- Established in 1980
- 1:10 educator to student ratio
- Before and After care as part of a seamless day
- Open every day of the year, except statutory holidays
- Extra weekly qualified teacher-led music classes
- Weekly library visits, including book borrowing
- Winter ice skating in Nathan Philip’s Square
- Healthy hot lunch and two snacks served daily, including organic milk and organic fresh fruit
- Special guests/visitors and extracurricular activities
- Field trips to Centre Island and local events
- Curriculum calendars emailed monthly
- Parent involvement welcome
- Program enrolment priority for younger siblings, aged 3 months to 3 years
To reserve your space at our Open House on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., please r.s.v.p. to info@hesterhowelc.com.
Download: Hester How Kindergarten Open House Flyer
You must log in to post a comment.