Kindergarten open house Jan. 20 at Hester How

Hester How Early Learning Centre, located in Toronto City Hall, is a non-profit early learning centre providing a kindergarten program in a play-based learning environment, including small group activities that will prepare children academically and socially for grade 1.

Why choose Hester How?

Established in 1980

1:10 educator to student ratio

Before and After care as part of a seamless day

Open every day of the year, except statutory holidays

Extra weekly qualified teacher-led music classes

Weekly library visits, including book borrowing

Winter ice skating in Nathan Philip’s Square

Healthy hot lunch and two snacks served daily, including organic milk and organic fresh fruit

Special guests/visitors and extracurricular activities

Field trips to Centre Island and local events

Curriculum calendars emailed monthly

Parent involvement welcome

Program enrolment priority for younger siblings, aged 3 months to 3 years

To reserve your space at our Open House on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m., please r.s.v.p. to info@hesterhowelc.com.

Download: Hester How Kindergarten Open House Flyer