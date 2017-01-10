Harris Institute ranked best for fifth year

Toronto’s Harris Institute ranked best private school in the 2017 ‘Media Arts Education Report‘ for a 5th consecutive year. Report author Jim Lamarche says, “Harris Institute is the best school of its kind in Canada. Highly Recommended.”

In its ninth year, the Report included in its top 10 schools, Ryerson University’s School of Media, OCAD University, the Ontario Institute of Audio Recording Technology (OIART), Metalworks Institute and Seneca College.

With over 100,000 visitors from around the world, Lamarche’s Media Arts Education Report Card remains the quintessential source of information on post-secondary media arts education in Canada.

Harris Institute is the only school outside of the US in Billboard Magazine’s most recent “Top 11 Schools”. It was previously featured in Mix Magazine’s “Audio Education’s Finest’ and Billboard’s “Schools That Rock”.

Harris graduates won or were nominated for 197 awards in the past two years, including Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, Juno and Canadian Screen Awards. The school’s Arts Management Program is the only college program in North America to achieve seven 0% Student Loan Default Rates and it’s Audio Production Program achieved a third 0% Default Rate in 2016.

Harris Institute and the University of the West of Scotland (top 5% in the 2016 ‘Times Worldwide Higher Education Rankings’) have pioneered accelerated post-secondary education. Since 2005, 124 Harris graduates have earned BA and B.Sc. degrees on full scholarships in Scotland. The partnership was expanded in 2016 to offer Harris graduates who complete both the Audio Production and Arts Management Programs (double major in 20 months) direct entry into Master’s Degree programs at UWS in Sound Production, Songwriting or Music Industry at their Glasgow and new London, England campuses. Students earn two college diplomas from Harris and an MA from UWS in less than 3 years.