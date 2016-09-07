Gardiner Museum to feature life, love, & plenty to drink: english pottery, 1625-1740

This facinating talk by Leslie Grigsby, Senior Curator of Ceramics and Glass at the Winterthur Museum, will examine the slip-decorated and tin-glazed earthenware vessels that made their homes both in the elegant residences of the wealthy as well as more modest dwellings and taverns.

Popular in Britain and America, these beverage ware hint at the cultural backgrounds and the senses of humor of their original owners. Shapes and ornamental motifs, as well as the drinks consumed from such objects, reflected the latest fashions or centuries-old traditions.

Tickets: $15 General; $10 Gardiner Friends

Call 416.586.8080 or purchase online: http:// www.gardinermuseum.com/ event/ life-love-and-plenty-to-dri nk

The Helen E. Gardiner Memorial Lecture

Presented by Esther & Samuel Sarick with support from The Helen E. Gardiner Fund

Co-presented by Victoria University in the University of Toronto

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Leslie B. Grigsby, Senior Curator of Ceramics and Glass, joined the Winterthur staff in 1999 and is responsible for the Museum’s 22,000+ glass and ceramic objects. She began her curatorial career at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia in the 1980s, followed by a decade of publishing extensively on 17th- and 18th-century English earthenware and stoneware. Her major publications include The Longridge Collection of English Slipware and Delftware as well as English Pottery 1650-1800: The Henry H. Weldon Collection (vol. 1) and English Slip-Decorated Earthenware at Williamsburg. Leslie’s catalogue of the English ceramics at Milwaukee’s Chipstone Foundation is available online at the Digital Library for the Decorative Arts and Material Culture, and she was instrumental in making the entire Winterthur Museum Collection available online on the Winterthur website. Leslie lectures widely, throughout the United States, Canada, and the UK, as well as in China and Australia.