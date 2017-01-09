French-language Catholic school registration

From January 12 to 26, 2017, the elementary schools of the Conseil scolaire de district catholique Centre-Sud (CSDCCS) will be holding open house evenings to give new families the opportunity to visit the schools and discover the various programs and services offered.

“We are happy to welcome new parents in our schools and we look forward to supporting them in their choice of a school for their children. Come visit us in January to discover the benefits of a French Catholic education!” stated André Blais, the Director of Education.

In Ontario, three out of four parents choose a French-language Catholic school for their children in order to provide them with the best environment in which to fully grow spiritually, culturally, intellectually, physically and socio-affectively. The increased demand for a French Catholic education is due in large part to an excellent system and academic results. CSDCCS student results in the tests from the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) are always above the provincial average and the CSDCCS is one of the school boards in which graduation rates are very high.

“We are very proud of the excellent French-language Catholic education offered in the schools that belong to our school board. We are all working towards the same goal: developing tomorrow’s leaders,” stated Melinda Chartrand, Chair of the Board.

Students attending a school in the Conseil scolaire de district catholique Centre-Sud receive a top quality education in a totally Francophone environment. This allows students to develop a high level of sustainable bilingualism. The English program begins in Grade 4. Students who obtain a high school diploma in a French-language Catholic school are certain to have mastered Canada’s two official languages. They may then pursue their post-secondary studies in either English or French, as they wish.

CSDCCS schools offer a quality learning environment that provides every student with caring guidance, thus allowing them to master the French language, French culture and to fully live their Catholic faith. We offer school transportation free of charge and all the schools have a daycare service before and after classes. Furthermore, the daycares in our schools allow parents to register their preschool children in a Francophone environment at a very early age.

To find the date of the open house evening in the Catholic school closest to you, visit MyFrenchSchool.ca.