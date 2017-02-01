February TO Historic Sites events schedule

Featured Events

Throughout 2017, City of Toronto Historic Sites will be honouring Canada’s 150th anniversary with commemorations, special events and exhibits. These celebrations are part of TO Canada with Love, the City of Toronto’s year-long cultural love letter to the country. The following Canada 150 iniatives begin this month:

Our Journey: An Art Map of Canadian Identity

Spadina Museum

February 4 to December 31

This collaborative project by Toronto artist Xenia Gonzalez asks the public to contribute their stories to an art map of Canadian identity in celebration of Canada’s rich multicultural society.

Roots to the Present: A Helen Lucas Art Retrospective

Todmorden Mills Heritage Site

February 8 to March 5

An exhibit of paintings, drawings and lithographs by floral painter Helen Lucas, presented in partnership with York University’s Clara Thomas Archives and Special Collections and funded in part by the Ontario Arts Council. Opening reception on Wednesday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Gibson House: A Centennial Legacy

February 22 to May 28

This exhibit will explore how the Centennial celebrations of 1967 contributed to the creation of Gibson House and other local initiatives in North York.

Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for full details.

Celebrate Family Day with the City of Toronto Historic Sites

Monday, February 20

This Family Day, step back in time and immerse yourself in Toronto’s history! Several of the City’s museums will be open and offering a variety of unique activities – take part in an 1812 drill class, learn how to write with a steel-nib pen, practice your Irish dancing or enjoy some tasty treats in a historic kitchen.

Fort York

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Regular admission

Historic Zion Schoolhouse

1 to 4 p.m., FREE

Mackenzie House

12 to 5 p.m., Regular admission

Montgomery’s Inn

1 to 5 p.m., Regular admission

Scarborough Museum (All weekend!)

12 to 4 p.m., Pay What You Can

Spadina Museum

12 to 5 p.m., Regular admission

Todmorden Mills

12 to 4 p.m., Regular admission

Sweetheart Tea at Gibson House Museum

Saturday, February 11, Two sittings: 12 and 2:30 p.m.

Treat your special someone, friends or family to a Victorian-inspired tea, including finger sandwiches and sweets in Mrs. Gibson’s parlour. Costumed interpreters serve afternoon tea in the setting of the elegant mid-19th century home. Guests may tour the museum at their leisure. Pre-registration required. Tickets.

Valentine’s Fireside at Montgomery’s Inn

Saturday, February 11, Two sittings: 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Spend a cosy Valentine’s Day evening at the Inn near a roaring fire, listening to live music and enjoying a mulled beverage with a suitably sweet, romantic dessert. $40 per couple includes a plated dessert and a mulled wine beverage each. Additional cash wine bar. Pre-registration required. Details.

Mad for Marmalade, Crazy for Citrus at Fort York

Saturday, February 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Join Fort York National Historic Site in partnership with the Culinary Historians of Canada for the 10th annual celebration of marmalade and all things citrus! Enjoy a citrus-themed workshop, lunch, guest speakers, tastings and marketplace, or enter the Marmalade Competition. Pre-registration required. Details.

Victorian Valentines: The Pleasure of the Handwritten Letter at Mackenzie House

Thursday, February 9, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Join us for an intimate evening that celebrates the romance of handwritten letters. Listen to poignant Victorian letters, print a valentine on our 1850s press, write your own letter with nib pen and ink and seal it with wax. Details.

Valentine Card-Making Workshop for Families at Todmorden Mills

Saturday, February 4, 1 to 3 p.m.

Create personalized Valentine cards to share with loved ones while you learn about the history of Valentine’s Day. Refreshments provided. Pre-registration required. Details.

Make a Family Tree at Spadina Museum

Sunday, February 19, 1 to 4 p.m.

Bring the family to Spadina Museum and create a family tree together! All materials supplied. $5 per family tree, regular admission applies for a guided tour of the historic house. Details.

Neapolitan Connection Concert Series at Montgomery’s Inn

Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, 2 to 4 p.m.

Join us for classical music at the Inn in partnership with Neapolitan Connection. Tours of the museum and refreshments are included in the ticket price. Tickets: www.neapolitanconnection.com.

In the Papermill Theatre at Todmorden Mills

Amicus Productions present Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility

February 2 to 11

East Side Players present Steve Martin’s Picasso at the Lapin Agile

February 24 to March 11

Details

Mackenzie House Celebrates Black History Month

Weekends in February, 12 to 5 p.m.

Visit Mackenzie House to learn more about Toronto’s rich legacy in the literature and the newspapers of the early Black community in Ontario. Visitors can take a piece of history home when they print a souvenir copy of Mary Ann Shadd Cary’s newspaper, The Provincial Freeman, in the re-created 1850’s printshop. Included with regular admission. Details.

Unearthing Toronto’s Oldest Marketplace: The Archaeology of the North St. Lawrence Market

On display at the Market Gallery until March 18

The North St. Lawrence Market is about to undergo a major rebuild. This exhibit will use archaeological finds from the site along with historical maps, art works, photographs and artifacts to tell the story of North America’s longest-running continually operating food market, established 1803. Details.

Understanding Toronto Through Archaeology: A Public Symposium

Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What lies beneath the city’s surface? On February 11, join Heritage Toronto and the City of Toronto Historic Sites as we dig deep into Toronto’s archaeology. The all-day event will feature presentations by archaeologists on recent excavations in Toronto. Learn about what was found and what is being done to manage these sites and their artifacts. For more information and to buy your tickets please visit the Heritage Toronto website.