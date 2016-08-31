Estelle Craig Act II Studio to host information day Sept 8th

On Thursday, September 8th, 2016 the Estelle Craig Act II Studio will hold an information day from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. The event will include a presentation by Artistic Director Vrenia Ivonoffski at 11:00 am.

The studio is located in Ryerson University, Jorgenson Hall, Room POD 250, 350 Victoria Street, Toronto, ON (Dundas St. subway)

The Estelle Craig ACT II STUDIO is a creative drama centre and theatre program at Ryerson University and is part of the Programs for 50+ of the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education. It is an accredited member of the Toronto Association of Acting Studios (T.A.A.S) with a faculty of active theatre professionals.

For further information: Tel: 416-979-5000 Ex. 6297; E-mail act2@ryerson.ca www.ryerson.ca/ce/act2 and/or www.act2studio.ca; www.facebook.com/act2studio