Erosion of Gibraltar Point to be studied

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has published a notice of intent to commence an addendum study to an Environmental Assessment (EA) that was completed and approved in 2008 to provide long-term erosion protection of the Toronto Island, along the southwest shoreline, approximately located between Hanlan’s Beach and Gibraltar Point, in the City of Toronto. Erosion control measures were not implemented within five years of the approval, and as such, an addendum under Section 6.0 of the Class Environmental Assessment for Remedial Flood and Erosion Control Projects (Class EA) process is required.

TRCA invites you to participate in this study, which is subject to approval through the Class EA addendum process approved for this type of undertaking. Your input will be incorporated in the planning and design process for this project.

If you wish to be involved in this study, or to receive further information please contact:

Ethan Griesbach

Project Manager II

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

Office Location: 101 Exchange Avenue, Vaughan, ON L4K 5R6

Mailing Address: 5 Shoreham Drive, Downsview, ON M3N 1S4

Phone: 416-661-6600 ext. 5364

Email: egriesbach@trca.on.ca

Website: www.trca.ca/gp

Subject to comments received as a result of this addendum study and the receipt of necessary approvals and funding, TRCA intends to proceed with the construction of this project.

Under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and the Environmental Assessment Act, unless otherwise stated in the submission, any personal information such as name, address, telephone number and property location included in a submission will become part of the public record files for this matter and will be released, if requested, to any person.