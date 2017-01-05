Enjoyable New Year’s resolutions to try

Many people tend to make New Year’s resolutions in a bid to abstain from potentially harmful activities such as drinking alcohol and smoking. But resolutions don’t all have to be about abstinence, as the new year offers us a fresh slate to try plenty of exciting new activities that can make our lives so much more fulfilling.

Most of us will suffer from a little over-indulgence over the festive season. But rather than denying our taste buds through a punitive diet, this is the time to try out some exciting recipes that also offer a good bet for helping us achieve our healthy objectives.

Top food bloggers like Kris Carr have helped many of us stay on track thanks to a great resource of tasty recipes that will not only stop us reaching for the snack cupboard, but will expand our culinary skills too.

Above all, the new year presents us with the awesome opportunity of learning something completely new. It’s the step into the unknown that is often the most rewarding in retrospect and can make us feel really alive.So be sure to start 2017 by doing something brand new. Whether it’s taking a dance class at Toronto’s City Dance Corps or even heading to New Jersey Online Casinos to see their list of regularly updated casino games, it’s all about doing things that are a little unusual and living in the moment.

This ties in with the mindfulness trend which is a great reminder about how we should enjoy our time by celebrating the little things in life, rather than beating ourselves up because we fail to meet our own expectations.

So whether it’s taking a daily walk along the beautiful shores of Lake Ontario, or just making an effort to get out more and meet new people, it’s about not dwelling on negativity and instead getting out there an enjoying life.Whilst the dark days of winter may meanthat we’ll feel less inclined to go outdoors, it doesn’t mean that we necessarily have to just vegetate in front of the television. Whether you’re using your smartphone to learn a new language , or are competing with friends over a quick casino game, it’s now easier than ever to be a bit more social thanks to the digital revolution

So although we could all be healthier and richer in 2017, that doesn’t mean that we can’t also make some fun new resolutions too!