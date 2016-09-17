Eli Kassner invested into the Order of Canada

On Friday, September 15th, 2016, His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, presented the insignia of Member of the Order of Canada to Eli Kassner during a ceremony at Baycrest Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Kassner was appointed on May 12, 2016.

Eli Kassner, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Member of the Order of Canada

Musician and teacher Eli Kassner is known as the dean of classical guitarists in Canada. One of the founders of the Guitar Society of Toronto, he fostered the study of the instrument, as well as an appreciation for its versatility. Notably, he established the first guitar programs at the University of Toronto and the Royal Conservatory of Music. His teaching methods have been adopted across the country and throughout the world, and he is credited with mentoring and shaping the careers of many of Canada’s most prominent players.

