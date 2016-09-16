Volunteers Ann Lockhart,Ahmad Ahmadzai and Kate Speers from Universal Social Enterprises.
Volunteers Ann Lockhart,Ahmad Ahmadzai and Kate Speers from Universal Social Enterprises.

Downtown Seen Sept 2016: St James Town Festival

Posted by: Eric Morse in 0RSS, Downtown Seen September 16, 2016 0 9 Views

Eric Morse –

On Aug 27, St James Town held its annual festival on a sunny and warm afternoon with local performers in the central green space at the top of Ontario St. The Bulletin’s intrepid photographer was unable to resist the culinary offerings but was able to roll home after noshing and submit this report.

Previous Image
Next Image

info heading

info content


 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

©1998-2016 Community Bulletin Newspaper Group, Inc. ISSN 2369-8535
IP Blocking Protection is enabled by IP Address Blocker from LionScripts.com.