Downtown Seen Sept 2016: St James Town Festival

Eric Morse –

On Aug 27, St James Town held its annual festival on a sunny and warm afternoon with local performers in the central green space at the top of Ontario St. The Bulletin’s intrepid photographer was unable to resist the culinary offerings but was able to roll home after noshing and submit this report.

Local poet Prabidhi Pandey recites a poem about street safety audits. She represented Canada as Global Youth Leadership Ambassador in Chicago in July.

Maryam Umeya and Tyrone Moses.

Paromita Kar dancing Indian Classical. She is the first Canadian to hold a PhD in Dance Studies.

Hula dancer Trini Fillon.

Purveyors of extremely tasty carbohydrates Bhoomi Shweta, Thanuja Champa, and Chetna., offering Vada Pav, Halal Biriyani, Gobi Manchurian, Bread Pagoda, Jalebi and Labdu.

Joe Suskin of 18 Blocks leads a kite-making session. 18blocks.com is an on-line neighborhood service that aims to bring neighbours offline and into real-life contact.

Johnson Li from Toronto Fire Service and Cian Knights from St. Mike's Hospital.

Volunteers Ann Lockhart, Ahmad Ahmadzai and Kate Speers from Universal Social Enterprises.

Festival Emcees Suo Nanji and Jamat Sheikh.

Health Access community volunteer Rejeeha does a survey with St James Town resident Steven.