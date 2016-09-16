Downtown Seen Sept 2016: Open Streets TO

Dennis Hanagan –

On August 21st, Yonge St. between Bloor and Queen was closed to traffic for almost eight hours as pedestrians walked freely along the road for Open Streets TO. Select routes across the city were open to pedestrians to bike, walk, run, or jog, with activity hubs and pop-ups along the way. Another will be held Sept 18.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open-3-Medium.jpg Visiting Open Streets from Spain were Laura, Diego, Olaya, Barbara, Cristina and Ana.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open-4-Medium.jpg Helping to organize pedestrians are Open Streets helpers Aryan Naik, Shadid Shafiquzzaman and Ali Khawaja.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open-5-Medium.jpg Bson and Olga celebrated their second wedding anniversary at Open Streets.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open-6-Medium.jpg Mom Ikka with son Kiran and daughter Pippa.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open-7-Medium.jpg Firefighters Danielle and Patty from station P333 on Front St. at Princess showed kids the ins and outs of a firetruck.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open-8-Medium.jpg The Heshmati family cycled along car-free Yonge.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open-9-Medium.jpg From the Garden District area, l-r Carolina, Evelyn, Emily and Melanie

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open1-Medium.jpg From Old Town Toronto are dad Anil with daughter Ariya.

Seen: Open Streets TO 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Open2-Medium.jpg Danielle Urquhart and Bruce Beaton of Mackenzie House showed how an old hand-propelled press operated.