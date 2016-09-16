Downtown Seen Sept 2016: Open Streets TO

open-4-medium

On August 21st, Yonge St. between Bloor and Queen was closed to traffic for almost eight hours as pedestrians walked freely along the road for Open Streets TO. Select routes across the city were open to pedestrians to bike, walk, run, or jog, with activity hubs and pop-ups along the way. Another will be held Sept 18.

