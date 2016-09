T.J. Edwards –

On Aug 22, popular menswear brand Frank + Oak held the preview of their first-ever women’s collection at BrainStation on the third floor at 460 King St. W. The collection is a new take on working womens apparel, perfect for the young entrepreneur who still puts comfort at the forefront. The new line will be online this fall at frankandoak.com.

Seen: Frank + Oak Preview http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/DSCF7908-Medium.jpg Ethan Song, the owner of Frank + Oak with communications manager Sophie Desbiens.

Seen: Frank + Oak Preview http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/DSCF7909-Medium.jpg John Hart came along with friend Marianna Wisenthal.

Seen: Frank + Oak Preview http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/DSCF7910-Medium.jpg Downtown residents Liz Guber, Elaine Rejil, and Veronica Saroli.

Seen: Frank + Oak Preview http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/fashion1-Medium.jpg Local DJ Bambi provided tunes for the night.