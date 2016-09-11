Downtown Seen Sept 2016: FanExpo Canada 2016

TJ Edwards –

FanExpo Canada 2016 held in the heart of Toronto proved to be a hub for the cosplay experience. With costumes ranging from anime, comics, gaming, and even horror, there was no shortage of creativity.

Highlights of this years event included an in-depth talk with Mark Hamill; the face behind Luke Skywalker and the voice behind some of our favourite animated characters. Hamill thoroughly went through his experiences as both a young actor and an older one and his recounts of how he secured these jobs were both insightful and entertaining.

The main spectacle of the 4 day event proved to be Stan Lee’s appearence. At 93 years old, the father of Marvel made Toronto his choice for his final Canadian expo appearence. Known as the brainchild behind fan favourites like Spiderman, X-Men, and Deadpool; Stan Lee is one of, if not the most influential person in comic book history.

Events like these that bring such a vibrant subculture together will always have a home in Toronto. To stay up to date on future events, visit www.fanexpocanada.com

Seen: FanExpo Canada 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/87999.jpg This ingenius Joker/ Harley Quinn couple decided to live out their character's dream and pose behind the wheel of the on-sight batmobile.

Seen: FanExpo Canada 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/58362.jpg Toronto Natives Mike Somersett, Kristina Somersett, and Rob Gamez make a scary trio as Harley Quinn and her two Jokers.

Seen: FanExpo Canada 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/7501.jpg Couple Samantha Gussak and Gordon Servag attempt to reenact the X-Men love affair of Jubillee and Gambit.

Seen: FanExpo Canada 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/68248.jpg Sisters Asia and Asha cosplayed their 2 favourite League of Legends characters, Kindred Lamb and Kindred Wolf.