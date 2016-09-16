Downtown Seen Sept 2016: Cityfest

Dennis Hanagan –

On Aug 27, Canoe Landing Park at Concord CityPlace (Spadina and Fort York Blvd.) took on a festival atmosphere as residents and young families enjoyed the sights and sounds of Cityfest. The day-long event featured food trucks, art, music and activities for all ages. Since its start in 2013, it’s become one of Toronto’s largest outdoor events.

Seen: Cityfest 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/City-1-Medium.jpg Cityfest organizers Miruna Brincouveanu, Ivan Telitsyn and Maria Scrieciu.

Seen: Cityfest 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/City-2-Medium.jpg Mom Hayley with Rachel and Blake in his stroller.

Seen: Cityfest 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/City-3-Medium.jpg Dad Darrell with daughter Isabel who's half way through her ice cream cone.

Seen: Cityfest 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/City-4-Medium.jpg Mom Linda with daughter Natalia.

Seen: Cityfest 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/City-5-Medium.jpg Sarah with festival sponsor Z103.5 blew bubbles to the delight of children.

Seen: Cityfest 2016 http://thebulletin.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/City-6-Medium.jpg From the Waterfront Neighborhood Centre in Bathhurst Quay Sarah Brisson and Sarah Ashfield.