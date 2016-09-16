city-2-medium

Downtown Seen Sept 2016: Cityfest

Posted by: Dennis Hanagan in 0RSS, Downtown Seen September 16, 2016 0 6 Views

Dennis Hanagan –

On Aug 27, Canoe Landing Park at Concord CityPlace (Spadina and Fort York Blvd.) took on a festival atmosphere as residents and young families enjoyed the sights and sounds of Cityfest. The day-long event featured food trucks, art, music and activities for all ages. Since its start in 2013, it’s become one of Toronto’s largest outdoor events.

Previous Image
Next Image

info heading

info content


Leave a Reply

©1998-2016 Community Bulletin Newspaper Group, Inc. ISSN 2369-8535
IP Blocking Protection is enabled by IP Address Blocker from LionScripts.com.