Community Consultation Notice for Distillery District HCD Study Sept 26th

On September 26th, 2016, the City of Toronto, along with its consultants Taylor Hazell Architects, will be holding a Community Consultation meeting to discuss the Distillery District Heritage Conservation District Study.

This Community Consultation meeting will present the findings from the analysis and evaluation phase, as well as the draft recommendations. It will include an opportunity for community members to provide input and feedback in a roundtable discussion format.

Details are as follows:

Date: Monday, September 26, 2016

Place: Enoch Turner Schoolhouse, 106 Trinity Street, Toronto

Time: 6:00 – 6:30 pm – Open House

6:30 – 9:00 pm – Presentation, Discussion and Next Steps

Please find the public notice on the HCD Blog.