City of Toronto Historic Sites events September 8 to 21

The City of Toronto Historic Sites present several events in September that provide enriching entertainment for all ages while connecting visitors to Toronto’s rich history.

FORT YORK NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 250 Fort York Blvd.

Visit www.toronto.ca/fortyork for directions.

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $7.96, Seniors/Youth $4.87, Children $3.76 (plus tax)

Children 5 years and under are free. On-site parking available. fortyork@toronto.ca 416-392-6907

TURF (Toronto Urban Roots Festival) (Garrison Common): September 16 to 18

The Toronto Urban Roots Festival will be closing out a jam-packed summer of music festivals in the city when it returns to Fort York Garrison Common This year’s lineup TBA. http://torontourbanrootsfest.com/

GIBSON HOUSE MUSEUM 5172 Yonge Street, at Park Home Avenue

Limited free parking on site; nearby paid underground and street level parking.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday: 1 to 8 p.m.

Closed for routine annual maintenance until September 15, re-opening Sept. 16.

Regular admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

gibsonhouse@toronto.ca 416-395-7432

Tea and Tour Sundays

1 to 4:30 p.m. return September 18

There’s a seat for you at the harvest table in the historic kitchen on Sunday afternoons throughout the year. Relax and have a chat over tea and homemade cookies. Enjoy a tour of the lovely, 1850s farmhouse. Included with regular admission.

MACKENZIE HOUSE 82 Bond Street

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children: $2.65 (plus tax)

Children (4 and under): Free.

machouse@toronto.ca 416-392-6915

Ordinary Weather: An Exhibition of Contemporary Photography by Nathan Cyprus

Ends Sept. 22, 2016

There is a sense of wonder in our surroundings that seems to only truly manifest itself when we become tourists in an unfamiliar landscape. In Ordinary Weather, emerging photographer Nathan Cyprus questions this lack of wonder in our everyday surroundings. Setting out to explore Toronto by bicycle, he finds a city in transition and discovers the awareness which he sought, but is so often ignored, is in actuality ever available. Regular admission applies.

We’re At City Cider @Spadina Museum

Sunday, September 18, 12 to 5 p.m.

Visit the Mackenzie House table for information about our museum programs- and the opportunity to print a special City Cider souvenir on our historic proof press!

THE MARKET GALLERY 2nd Floor, South St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front Street East

Paid parking in the area. 416-392-7604. marketgallery@toronto.ca

Beatles

When the Beatles Rocked Toronto

An exhibit about metropolitan life & music in the mid-60s

Continues until November 12

Tuesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Mondays

It was 50 years ago this summer that the Beatles played Toronto for the last time. Inspired by this anniversary, the exhibit looks back at our city during the early sixties. A graphic timeline, Yesterday, introduces visitors to an era when Toronto the Good became Toronto à Go Go. Three Toronto-inspired “rooms” from the early-to-mid 1960s focus on three overlapping themes. Explore How We Lived through a re-created ’60s suburban rec room. Discover Where We Played through a map of the Yonge Street and Yorkville music venues. Lastly, see photos, news coverage, films and memorabilia from When the Beatles Rocked Toronto.

Tickets on sale now! Available online and at the door.

Adults $10; Children, Youth (18 yrs. and under) and Seniors $5

For more information on this and other commemorative activities, visit www.toronto.ca/beatles50

MONTGOMERY’S INN 4709 Dundas Street West at Islington Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Closed Mondays & Holidays.

Tearoom Hours: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Free parking montinn@toronto.ca 416-394-8113

Tea Time at the Inn

Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

Special weekly tea in our community room. Choice of sweet or savoury plate, with a seasonal feature. $7.00 plus HST. No reservation required.

Montgomery’s Inn Farmers Market

Every Wednesday from, 2 to 6 pm.

Buy direct form local farmers and food artisans. Organic fruit and vegetables, cheese, bread and prepared foods as well as ethically raised meat, honey and more! Free.

Corn Roast, Market and Heritage Fair

Thursday September 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

Nothing better than a late afternoon in the park with a cob of fresh corn! Join us for a grand bake sale, local produce, live music and displays from west-end heritage organizations. Various prices for items. No charge to listen! Bring your lawn chairs.

SPADINA MUSEUM 285 Spadina Road

Hours: Until Labour Day: Tuesday to Sunday and Holiday Mondays, 12 to 5 pm

After Labour Day: Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 4 pm

Saturday & Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Regular admission: Adults $7.96, Seniors/Youth (13-18 yrs.) $5.75, Children (6-12 yrs.) $4.87 (plus tax), Children (5 and under) Free. Paid parking next door at Casa Loma

416-392-6910 spadina@toronto.ca

Yoga on the Grounds at Spadina

Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m.

This class will be led by certified yoga instructor Diane Grundy, who has been practicing yoga and studying yoga philosophy for over 5 years. Diane is a Yoga Alliance Certified (200 hours) instructor, who will be leading the class through a gentle/ beginner level of hatha yoga. Although the class will be at the beginner level, all levels are welcome. It is suggested that participants please bring a mat, towel, and water, and that they arrive at least 10 minutes before the class begins.

Classes are limited to 12 participants, and pre-registration is required, by calling Spadina Museum, at 416-392-6910. Admission for the class is pay-what-you-wish, and monies will be donated to the museum. In case of inclement weather, the class will be held in a sheltered area.

City Cider at Spadina Museum

Sunday, September 18, 12 to 5 p.m.

Spadina Museum in partnership with Not Far From The Tree present the fifth annual City Cider, an all-ages cider celebration featuring local food, craft cider, live music, and fun for kids. Tickets are $8.00 in advance, and $10.00 at the gate. Children under 12 are admitted free. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please go to the City Cider website, citycider.org.

TODMORDEN MILLS HERITAGE SITE

Bottom of Pottery Road, East of Bayview Avenue, West of Broadview Avenue

Hours: Wednesday to Friday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 12 to 4:30 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children 6 to 12 $2.65

(plus tax). Children 5 and under free. Free parking todmorden@toronto.ca

416-396-2819

Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

In the Papermill Gallery:

September 7 to 18 – Broken Ground: Ceramics and Painting by Alison Brannen, Jill Ingram and Sylvia Winninger

September 21 to October 2 – Bill Boyko