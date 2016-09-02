City of Toronto Downtown construction to October 30

Anne-Marie Croce —

Below are some updates regarding the construction projects taking place Downtown this summer.

Update: Gerrard Street East and West Watermain Replacement & Road reconstruction

We appreciated your patience while crews started paving work early Friday, September 2. Work continues on Gerrard Street East the work from Yonge Street to Sherbourne Street is on track to be completed by September 30, 2016.

Work on Gerrard Street West from University Avenue to Elizabeth Street is on track for completion by October 15, 2016.

Update: River Street Watermain Replacement & Road Resurfacing

The City completed the road resurfacing between Bayview Avenue and Gerrard Street East on September 1. Thank you for your patience while that work was completed.

The new watermain has been installed between Gerrard Street East and Queen Street East and it is currently being flushed and tested. If you see water flushing into the street, this is a regular part of construction and helps ensure the new watermain has been sanitized and meets Toronto Water’s drinking water delivery standards. When the new watermain passes its tests crews will replace the substandard water services, repair appropriate sidewalk and curb and resurface the road on River Street.

Update: Elm Street Watermain Replacement

Work on Elm Street from University Avenue to Elizabeth Street continues and is one track to be completed by September 30, 2016.

Update: Richmond Street Watermain & Road Reconstruction

Since August 8, the City’s contractor has anticipated work moving to sections of Richmond Street beyond Yonge Street and Bay Street. Work has been stalled while waiting for favourable watermain test results on the newly installed watermain. Once the new water main passes testing, phase 2 work on roads, sidewalk and TTC track from Church to York will begin.

The planned intersection closures for Bay and Richmond Street (originally August 25 – 29) and Yonge and Richmond Street (originally scheduled September 22 – 26) will be moved to later dates. An additional notice will be provided when dates are confirmed.

TTC Service: The five Downtown Express Bus routes that operate westbound on Richmond Street will be diverted to operate on Queen Street instead of Richmond Street during this construction project. For TTC route information visit www.ttc.ca

141 Downtown/Mt Pleasant Express

142 Downtown/Avenue Road Express

143 Downtown/Beach Express

144 Downtown/Don Valley Express

145 Downtown/Humber Bay Express

Richmond Street is essential to TTC’s streetcar track network and is used as a diversionary route when service adjustments are required.

Update: Shuter Street Watermain Replacement & Road Resurfacing

The City’s work to replace the 140-year-old watermain and the City-owned portion of substandard water services on Shuter Street from Yonge Street to Sherbourne Street continues.

Traffic on Shuter Street is limited to one lane in each direction.

Watermain installation is completed from Yonge Street to Church Street, the new main is currently being flushed and tested

Additional information about the projects next steps are in the attached Constructon Update #1.

Cyclists: Travelling on Shuter Street are reminded to share the traffic lane in the active work zones.

Update: Mutual Street Combined Sewer Replacement

Work on Mutual Street from Queen Street East to Shuter Street started on September 2 with crews saw cutting and completing CCTV video work in the sewer it is scheduled to end by November 30. 2016.‎

Update: Bayview Avenue Resurfacing & Multi-Use Trail

The City of Toronto’s contractor has completed the installation of the Multi-Use Trail from Rosedale Valley Road to Pottery Road it is now open for use.

In the next two weeks, the contractor will begin reconstruction work at the Bayview Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road intersection to facilitate a left turn movement from northbound Bayview Avenue to westbound Rosedale Valley Road while removing the westbound to southbound channel.

Additional Information

Please circulate this notice widely to any interested parties.

For more information about Toronto Construction projects:

www.toronto.ca/improvements

College Street Projects

www.toronto.ca/collegest

Downtown Construction Projects:

www.toronto.ca/downtownconstructionprojects

TTC Service Diversions information:

http://www.ttc.ca/Service_Advisories/Route_diversions/index.jsp

Toronto Road Restrictions

http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions