CIJA horrified by attack on Mosque in Quebec City

Last night (Jan. 20, 2017), there was a murderous attack on a mosque in Ste-Foy Quebec. In response, and in addition to the statement released by local CIJA leadership last night, David J. Cape, Chair of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), issued the following:

“Last night’s deadly attack on the mosque in Ste-Foy, Quebec is horrifying and repugnant. Canadian Jewry stands in solidarity with the Muslim community and we say unequivocally that an attack on any of us is an attack on all of us. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families.

“We call on Jews across the country to join our Muslim brothers and sisters and all Canadians of good faith and participate in solidarity vigils from coast to coast. Standing together, our determination to reject this hatred, will be the most powerful response to intolerance and violence.

“There is no room for such acts of hate in our society, and we are confident that Canadian law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to swift justice.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA.

— Martin Sampson