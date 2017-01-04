Cathedral starts Discipleship series Jan. 10

Discipleship & The Journey of Faith

Tuesday Evenings: January 10 – 31, 2017

7:00-8:00pm

in the Lecture Room, Cathedral Centre,

Light refreshments will be served

January 10, 2017

Why Follow Jesus?

Insights from a Community of Welcome

Jenn McIntyre from Romero House

January 17, 2017

Loving God

Prayer, Relationship with the Divine

The Reverend Canon Ginny Doctor from Indigenous Ministries

January 24, 2017

Loving Your Neighbour

Dean Andrew Asbil

January 31, 2017

Where is our Hope?

The Reverend Canon John Hill

