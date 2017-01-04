Cathedral starts Discipleship series Jan. 10

Discipleship & The Journey of Faith
Tuesday Evenings: January 10 – 31, 2017
7:00-8:00pm
in the Lecture Room, Cathedral Centre,
Light refreshments will be served
January 10, 2017
Why Follow Jesus?
Insights from a Community of Welcome
Jenn McIntyre from Romero House
January 17, 2017
Loving God
Prayer, Relationship with the Divine
The Reverend Canon Ginny Doctor from Indigenous Ministries
January 24, 2017
Loving Your Neighbour
Dean Andrew Asbil
January 31, 2017
Where is our Hope?
The Reverend Canon John Hill