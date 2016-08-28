Bike theft in Cabbagetown caught on video

If you have any information on this crime, or any other – call Toronto Police. Also, be sure to report crimes of any severity or value to the police as they monitor these reports and assign resources accordingly. If you would like to let fellow residents know also, please contact us and let us know what you would be comfortable with us sharing.

Toronto Police:

416-808-2222 for non-emergency inquiries

911 for emergencies and crimes in progress

Toronto Police CORE (Citizen Online Report Entry)

Toronto Police Bicycle Registration Form

Courtesy of cabbagetowner.com.