How to increase your chances of winning a lottery

Winning the lottery is a world-famous symbol of luck because lottery players have to beat incredible odds to win the fabulous prizes in the game. While there are numerous strategies claiming to increase the players’ chances of winning the lottery, there are a few that actually work. In this article, we will tell you about two solid play strategies that could really make a difference for players.

1. Lottery Syndicates

Basic mathematics tells us that the absolute best way to increase the players’ odds of actually winning the lottery is purchasing more tickets. However, the costs of implementing such a strategy make it appealing only to a very small category of players.

In fact, this is how lottery syndicates have revolutionized the market. They offer players the chance to go into the game with a larger number of tickets for only a fraction of the cost. The principle behind lottery syndicates is simple. If 20 players participate in the game with one ticket, each of them has one chance of actually winning the prize.

But if they participate in the lottery as a group with all of their 20 tickets, each player has 20 chances of winning. As such, they can actively increase their chances of winning the prize. The fundamental drawback is that each player would only get the twentieth part of the group’s winnings. But considering the overwhelming amounts of lottery jackpots, this still leaves them with quite a significant win.

When playing lottery syndicates online, players can buy a share in a group of lottery tickets. As such, they are entitled to that share of the winnings generated by the tickets. This is a completely legit game enhancement strategy precisely because it offers players the opportunity to play more tickets for a very accessible price.

2. Lottery Bundles

If the idea of getting only a fraction of the jackpot when playing lottery syndicates makes many players feel like they’re missing out. Fortunately, there is another game strategy available on online lottery platforms like theLotter that gives players the best of both worlds.

When playing lottery bundles, players get a combo-pack that includes a share in a classic lottery syndicate, as well as an individual ticket. As such, any winnings generated by the individual ticket belong to the ticket holder alone, while prizes and jackpots for the syndicate tickets are shared among the members.

The advantage boasted by lottery bundles is financial. While players can buy shares in lottery syndicates and individual tickets separately, they can buy the pack for a much more advantageous price. This makes lottery bundles an excellent offer for lottery players anywhere because it can give their odds of actually winning the prize a significant boost.

The Biggest Lottery Syndicates Winners

To give you a better idea of the immense potential of lottery syndicates, we are going to tell you about the biggest syndicate winners in lottery history. Their amazing stories will show you just how much of a difference this play strategy can make.

1. The Tennessee Twenty

Twenty work colleagues from a metal manufacturing plant in Tennessee had a longstanding tradition of playing the lottery together which paid off big for them on November 29th, 2016, when they won the huge $420 million jackpot in the Powerball lottery. Playing the lottery as a syndicate made them multimillionaires, as they each got $12.7 million after taking the $284 million cash option.

2. The Three Amigos

This is the most famous lottery syndicate of all times, as these three work colleagues from the education system won the incredible $656 Mega Millions jackpot. The three “Amigos” each put in $20 and they bought 60 tickets for their syndicate. As you can see, their minimal investment paid off tremendously, as they each got a third of one of the biggest jackpots in lottery history.

3. Ocean’s 16

The Ocean’s 16 syndicate won the $448 million in the Powerball lottery back in 2013. As there were two other winning lottery tickets for that draw, their syndicate got $149 million. They chose the $86 million cash payment, which left them with $3.8 million each. Their win made all the difference for the members of the Ocean’s 16 syndicate, as six of them were among the victims of Superstorm Sandy.

As you can see, sharing in the cost of the tickets for a fraction of the prize can pay off big when playing the lottery. Syndicates and bundles are the best possible play strategies you can use because they can actively increase your odds of becoming a winner. Good luck!