Two at large for Bathurst, Lakeshore human trafficking attempt

The Toronto Police Service would like to inform the public of two arrests in a kidnapping investigation and are requesting assistance locating two other men wanted in this investigation.

On Dec. 19 in the early evening, officers responded to a call for a kidnapping in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street area.

It is alleged that:

a 25-year-old woman was at home

she heard a knock at her door

four men forced their way into her home

she was taken away against her will

she was driven to various locations throughout the city and switched between various cars

all of her identification, debit and credit cards were stolen

money was withdrawn from her accounts

an attempt was made to force her into the sex trade

she was held captive for over eight hours

Lisbon Durham, 26, of Toronto, has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents. He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Dec. 20.

Alex Fredericks, 25, of Toronto, is also charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents. He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Jan. 3.

Two men remain outstanding in this investigation.

Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 23, of Toronto, is wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents. His photograph is now released.

Rayan Graham, 26, of Toronto, is also wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents. A photograph and security camera video of him are now released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).