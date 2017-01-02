Another successful holiday drive for Kemp, 51 Division

Local do-gooder Bob Kemp and officers from 51 Division delivered toys and food to local families on Dec. 21.

“It was very successful,” Kemp reported.

Kemp has organized the holiday food and toy drive with 51 Division for over 10 years, “since the new building opened,” Kemp recalls, laughing that the 51 Division building is no longer as “new” as it opened over ten years ago.

Church in the City and the Salvation Army also helped support the project that delivered seasonal cheer to families and seniors in 51 Division, at PAL and along The Esplanade.

“We did a lot of groceries for the seniors. We are pretty proud of that,” Kemp finishes.