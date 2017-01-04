Seniors theatre program hosts information day Jan. 10

The Estelle Craig Act II Studio is holding an information day event on Jan. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ryerson University, Jorgenson Hall, Room POD 250, 350 Victoria St. (at the Dundas St. subway).

Act II is a creative drama centre and theatre program at Ryerson University and is part of the Programs for 50+ of the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education. It is an accredited member of the Toronto Association of Acting Studios (T.A.A.S) with a faculty of active theatre professionals.

Artistic director Vrenia Ivonoffski will make a presentation at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, call (416) 979-5000 ext. 6297 or e-mail act2@ryerson.ca.

Visit www.ryerson.ca/ce/act2 or www.act2studio.ca or www.facebook.com/act2studio for details.